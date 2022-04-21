Party leader welcomes Speaker of Indian lower house

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Speaker of the Indian lower house Om Birla in Hanoi on April 20. (Photo: VNA)



Speaker Birla congratulated Vietnam on its successes gained under the Party General Secretary’s leadership, expressing his respect for the host’s enormous contributions to the strong development of bilateral parliamentary ties.

He affirmed that India considers Vietnam a pillar in its Act East policy and Indo-Pacific Strategy, noting as the two countries share interests and vision on regional and international issues and also boast long-time connectivity in history and culture, they hold much potential for continuing to strongly develop their relations.The visiting Speaker underlined the countries’ coordination in international affairs and asked for stronger cooperation in defence - security, trade, energy, tourism, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.Welcoming Speaker Birla and the Indian delegation, General Secretary Trong viewed their trip to Vietnam this time as highly important, particularly when the two sides are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, which will help cement their comprehensive strategic partnership.He shared his guests’ view on the traditional relations that boast many similarities and mutual support, appreciating India’s aid for Vietnam in Covid-19 response.Agreeing with the Speaker’s proposals for cooperation reinforcement, the Party leader asked both countries to keep working together and sharing experience so as to further enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership.They should continue discussing, consulting, and coordinating with each other at international parliamentary forums, sharing viewpoints on regional and international issues, and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world, he recommended.

Vietnamplus