Party leader welcomes Cambodian Senate President

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (right) receives President of the Cambodian Senate and Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), Samdech Say Chhum. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary Trong praised the significance and results of the visit of the Cambodia Senate leader, saying that it contributes to deepening Vietnam-Cambodia relations.

He affirmed that the Vietnam-Cambodia relations, as well as the ties of the three countries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, are important to the prosperous development and the enhanced international position of each country, stressing that the three countries should unite and help each other both materially and spiritually, and share experience to common development.

The Party leader outlines major orientations for promoting bilateral relations, particularly the mechanism of high-level meetings between the two Parties, Governments, legislatures, ministries, sectors, mass organizations and localities.

He pledged that Vietnam will do its best to, together with Cambodia, preserve and develop the relations between the two Parties and countries, as well as the ties among the three Parties and countries of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, to a new level, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as a whole.

The guest congratulated Vietnam on its great and comprehensive achievements, including containing the Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining a high economic growth rate, and improving living conditions.

He expressed joy at the development of the Cambodia-Vietnam relationship in all aspects, and thanked the Party, State, army and people of Vietnam for fighting alongside Cambodia against their common enemy and helping the Cambodian people escape the Pol Pot genocidal disaster as well as developing the country at present.

The Cambodian Senate President informed the Vietnamese Party leader on the outcomes of his talks with the Vietnamese National Assembly, the situation in Cambodia recently and the successful organization of the commune elections in which the CPP made a great victory, along with major orientations of the CPP in the time ahead.

He affirmed that Cambodia will work together with Vietnam to protect, preserve, foster and pass down to future generations the good relationship between the two countries, underlining the importance of the ties between the two Parties and countries, as well as the bonds between the three Parties and countries of Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos.

