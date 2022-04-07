Party leader pays working visit to Quang Ninh province

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (L) at the working session with Quang Ninh officials on April 6. (Photo: VNA)



Reporting on the province's situation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Xuan Ky said despite unprecedented difficulties and challenges over the past two years, especially Covid-19 outbreaks, Quang Ninh had managed to maintain safety, stability and development in the new normal, with double-digit growth in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for six straight years (2016 - 2021).

The province has moved to safely adapt to the pandemic and achieved encouraging results while caring for public health, sustaining production and business activities, boosting socio-economic development, and recovering tourism, he noted.Applauding the province's efforts, General Secretary Trong said Quang Ninh has become one of the leading provinces and cities in multiple spheres, a bright spot of reform in the north, and a growth engine for the region.He called on the province to push ahead with innovation, and continue making reforms to develop strongly and comprehensively.Fast development should be accompanied by sustainability, he said, requesting Quang Ninh to avoid resting on its laurels.The Party leader also underlined the tasks of building an incorruptible and strong Party and political system, and promoting economic growth in tandem with developing culture, handling social issues, protecting the environment, and ensuring social security, especially for revolutionary contributors, ethnic minorities, residents in mountainous, border, and insular areas, and low-income earners.He added that Quang Ninh should pay due attention to new-style rural area building and “green” agriculture; capitalise on the newly opened transport systems to enhance inter-regional connectivity; sustainably develop tourism; firmly safeguard land and maritime border security; while guaranteeing a border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development with China; and expanding international cooperation.During his trip, the General Secretary visited the Yen Tu Complex of Monuments and Landscapes and workers of the Vang Danh Coal JSC in Uong Bi city.

Vietnamplus