Party leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67 (Photo: VNA)

House 67, where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.

Showing profound gratitude to the late President who devoted his whole life to the national liberation, Trong asked Vietnamese people to continue following his ideology, morality and lifestyle, and joining hands in building a stronger and more prosperous Vietnam.

The Party chief also hailed efforts by the relic site staff to introduce his thoughts, morality and lifestyle to visitors.

House 67 is where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and passed away. It provides a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus