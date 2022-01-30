Party leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at House 67. (Photo: VNA)

House 67, where President Ho Chi Minh breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career.

Talking to the relic site’s staff, the Party chief asked for better preservation of the archives, items and landscape in the site while stepping up collection and communications to serve domestic and foreign visitors learning about the life, career, thought and morality of the late President.

He also expressed his wish that the staff members will have a new year full of happiness and health, and fulfill all assigned tasks.

House 67 is where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and passed away. It provides a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus