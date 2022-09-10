Party leader chairs meeting on important projects

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The projects include those on building and perfecting the rule-of-law socialist State of Vietnam in the new period; stepping up the national industrialization and modernization until 2030 with a vision to 2045; reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 10 dated January 18, 2002 on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the Central Highlands and Conclusion 12 dated October 24, 2011 on the continued implementation of Resolution 10.

They also discussed the reviewing of implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No.53-NQ/TW, dated August 29, 2005, on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the southeastern region and the southern key economic region by 2010 with orientations towards 2020, along with Conclusion No. 27-KL/TW, dated August 2, 2012, on the continued implementation of the resolution.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the meeting, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong highly valued the opinions of participants, which were carefully prepared with high sense of responsibility.

He assigned relevant agencies to acquire the ideas of the Politburo and relevant agencies to complete the projects and make a report to the Politburo, so that the report can be submitted to the sixth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee.

The agencies were also asked to perfect and issue the Politburo’s resolutions on promoting socio-economic development and ensuring national defense and security in the southeastern region and Central Highlands, enabling relevant sectors and localities to implement them.

Vietnamplus