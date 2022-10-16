Party General Secretary meets with Hanoi voters

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu speaks at the meeting with voters in Dong Da, Ba Dinh and Hai Ba Trung districts of Hanoi on October 15. (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, voters spoke highly of efforts made by the entire political system in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic development in 2022. They said that the trust of people in the Party, State, Party committees and authorities at all levels has been increasing.

They said they have seen many efforts in renovating and improving the quality of the National Assembly (NA)'s activities to strengthen democracy and rule of law. They praised the Party’s strong resolve in fighting corruption and other negative acts, saying that the work has achieved positive results.

Voters also mentioned the overcrowding at hospitals and public health facilities, calling for radical solutions to improve the grassroots-level health system and ensure sufficient human resources for grassroots-level health facilities. They suggested the NA soon approve the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment.

According to voters, there is still a situation where cadres abuse their power to gain profits. They said the NA needs to perfect mechanisms and policies to control power because without power control or weak power control, power will inevitably be abused to serve individual and group interests.

They also made recommendations related to the building and perfection of a rule-of-law socialist State, textbook compilation, school violence, petrol prices, social housing, and wage reform.

In response, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong appreciated the responsible opinions of voters at the meeting, saying that the questions will be collected and reported to the NA, and authorities for answering.

He said the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena must be done in a persistent, methodical and convincing manner so that violators can acknowledge their wrongdoings and show a deterrence to others, noting the process of handling offenders must follow the Party's principles and laws.

The Party General Secretary said he hopes Hanoi will always be an example and take the lead in the anti-corruption work.

