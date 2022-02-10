Party chief’s book on socialism makes debut

Book titled “Several theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path toward socialism in Vietnam” (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council Nguyen Xuan Thang said that the book selects 29 articles and speeches by Trong since the preparation of documents of the 13th National Party Congress.



The general content of those articles and speeches is a dialectical analysis and thorough explanation for big questions about socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam of the Party leader.



Delegates at launching ceremony of the book (Photo: VNA)



The book aims to serve theoretical studies, and raise public awareness of socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam among officials, Party members and people, thus creating a consensus in thinking in entire society.



Along with the printed version, the National Political Publishing House introduced an electronic version of this book on Stbook.vn and Thuviencoso.vn. The articles help clarify the essence and core values of socialism in the spheres of politics, economics, the building of the Party and the political system, socio-culture, defense, security and external with simple expressions which are easy to understand for all classes of people.The book aims to serve theoretical studies, and raise public awareness of socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam among officials, Party members and people, thus creating a consensus in thinking in entire society.Along with the printed version, the National Political Publishing House introduced an electronic version of this book on Stbook.vn and Thuviencoso.vn.

VNA