Party chief requires Fatherland Front role promotion to meet people’s aspiration

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and delegates at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

At a meeting with 63 outstanding delegates involved in the front work in the 2017-2022 period of the 63 provinces and cities, the Party leader appreciated the efforts of the entire Party, people and army to the nation's development and defense, including important contributions by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF).

Stressing that the people are the root and the core foundation for the activities of front staff at all levels, he expressed his hope that the Fatherland Front, its chapters and their staffs and mass organizations will continue to forge a close bond with the grassroots.

Delegates involved in the front work in the 2017-2022 period of 63 provinces and cities attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Fatherland Front chapters at all levels need to implement the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws on the work of great national solidarity seriously and responsibly.

Trong also requested dissemination and education be bettered to help people be fully aware of their obligations and rights.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and VFF Central Committee Chairman Do Van Chien (Photo: SGGP)

Social supervision and criticism are major issues that have been concretized by the Party and State. However, some localities and grassroots Front chapters sometimes have not yet used their rights in this activity efficiently, he noted.

The Party chief asked Fatherland Front chapters and their staffs to consider caring of the people's lives and interests as the orientation of their activities and take the people's satisfaction as a measure of work results, and personnel evaluation.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP) Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and delegates (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamplus