Party chief pays tribute to late leaders

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incence to late Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. (Photo: VNA)

In remembrance of late Party General Secretaries Le Duan, Truong Chinh, Do Muoi, and Le Kha Phieu, Trong expressed his respect and gratitude for their great merits and contributions to the fatherland’s independence and the people’s happiness.

The Party chief also wished their families a lunar new year of good health and prosperity.

Le Duan (1907-1986) held the top position of the Party for a consecutive 26 years from 1960 to 1986.

Truong Chinh (1907-1988) served the post for three times in 1941, from 1951 to 1956, and in 1986. Notably, he proposed the “Doi moi” (reform) policy to the Politburo in July 1986.

Serving as Party General Secretary from June 1991 to December 1997, Do Muoi (1917-2018) joined hands with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat in leading the whole Party, people and army to implement the reform policy and the cause of national construction and defence.

Leading the Party from December 1997 to April 2001, Le Kha Phieu (1931-2020) made significant contributions to Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in its national reform, industrialisation, modernisation, construction and defence.

VNA