Party chief offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offers incense to late President Ho Chi Minh on September 1. (Photo: VNA)



House 67, where President Ho Chi Minh lived, worked and breathed his last, still keeps many remembrances associated with his life and career. It was also a venue for the Political Bureau’s meetings during the fiercest years of the war in Vietnam

On the occasions of major national anniversaries and festivals, the Party chief has always paid respect to President Ho Chi Minh, a genius leader and a national hero who has devoted his entire life to the Vietnamese country and people, leading the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese people to glorious victories.

Talking to staff members at the relic site, General Secretary Trong hailed their efforts to impart the ideology, morality and lifestyle of the late President to visitors.

He reiterated that studying and following the President’s ideology, morality and lifestyle is an important regular task for the entire Party and people.

VNA