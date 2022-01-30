Party chief extends Tet wishes to leaders, former leaders, compatriots, soldiers

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the get-together (Photo: VNA)

Also attending the get-together were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former President Tran Duc Luong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, among others.

Trong said that 2021 was the first year implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress with many important events. In the context of difficulties and challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters, but with efforts, will, bravery and creativity of the entire Party, people and army, Vietnam has overcome difficulties and challenges, and achieved many important and comprehensive results in all fields.

“The results and achievements in the past year are the outcome of great efforts of the compatriots and comrades nationwide under the sound and close leadership of the Party, the active and effective management and governance of the State, ministries, sectors, Party committees and local authorities at all levels,” said Trong, “This is a testament to the bravery, wisdom and strength of the great national unity”.

The Party chief noted that 2022 is the pivotal year to implement the Resolution as well as the 2021 – 2025 socio-economic development plan. The international and domestic situations have many opportunities and advantages, but also difficulties and challenges, thus requiring the entire Party, people and army to make every effort to realize the set goals to successfully complete this year’s tasks.

He stressed the need to strive to fulfil all socio-economic recovery and development tasks at the highest level; stabilize the macro-economy; address difficulties for production and business activities, develop the fields of culture, education - training, science - technology; protect the environment and adapt to climate change.

It is necessary to ensure social security and welfare, strengthen Party building and rectification, build a rule-of-law socialist state and a transparent and strong political system, Trong stated, proposing stepping up administrative reform, judicial reform, fostering the fight against corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness, and ensuring national defense and security, and safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He requested extra efforts to adapt flexibly and safely to and effective control the Covid-19 pandemic to facilitate rapid and sustainable socio-economic recovery and development.

He expressed his hope for a new year with bigger successes and more rapid and sustainable development than in 2021.

