Party chief chairs third meeting of Central Military Commission

The Central Military Commission in the 2020-2025 tenure convened its third meeting in Hanoi on December 16. (Photo: VNA)

The meeting looked into a report on military and national defense affairs in 2021, and put forth leadership orientations to implement military, national defense and Party building tasks in 2022.

Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defense General Phan Van Giang presented a resolution saying that in 2021, the Commission, the Ministry of National Defense and Party Committees and commanders at all levels have united to instruct the entire army to overcome difficulties and basically achieved targets and tasks set for the year.

They have maintained a close watch on the situation and given right forecasts, while submit timely consultancy to the Party and the State, helping to promptly handle all circumstances.

They have also effectively mobilized resources and worked hard to build and consolidate all-people national defense, improve operational quality and further build a strong army, Giang said.

For orientations to fulfill tasks in 2022, the Commission determined to focus its leadership and instructions on the implementation of the Resolutions adopted at the 11th Congress of the Army's Party Organization and the 13th National Party Congress, along with 16 key tasks set for the 2020-2025 term.

The entire army stands ready to combat to firmly safeguard the nation, helping to maintain a peaceful and stable environment to serve national construction and development, heard the meeting.

Vietnamplus