Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 8th session

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its eighth session from November 2-4. (Photo: VNA)

In a communique released on November 4, the commission said the Party delegation at the Health Ministry had violated the Party’s operational principles and working regulations of Party delegations, showed a lack of responsibility and relaxed its leadership, resulting in the Health Ministry, the Drug Administration, many medical establishments and individuals violating the Party’s rules and State laws.

Those violations have caused serious consequences along with losses and waste of the State’s money and assets, and damage to the health insurance fund, thus affecting the prestige of Party organizations and the health sector, the commission said.

The commission decided to issue a warning to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Health Ministry in 2015-2020 term, and a reprimand to Nguyen Truong Son, member of the Party delegation at the Health Ministry and Deputy Health Minister.

The commission proposed that the Politburo and the Secretariat consider disciplinary measures against the Party delegation at the Health Ministry in 2016-2021 tenure and the following officials: former Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien who is former secretary of the Party delegation and Party Committee of the Health Ministry, and Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong, member of the Party delegation at the Health Ministry.

The commission also asked the Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against the Party delegation at the People’s Committee of Ha Nam Province in 2016-2021 term, and Nguyen Xuan Dong who is former Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, former Secretary of the Party delegation and former Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee of Ha Nam.

Vietnamplus