  1. National

Paris’s square named after Vietnamese person

SGGP
A ceremony was held yesterday to name a small square in the center of the 16th arrondissement of Paris after Do Huu Vi, one of the first pilots of the French army, with the witness of Paris Deputy Mayor Laurence Patrice, Mayor of the 16th arrondissement of Paris Francis Szpiner, representatives of Vietnamese Embassy in France and relatives of Do Huu Vi along with local authorities and residents.

Paris’s square named after Vietnamese person ảnh 1 Paris Deputy Mayor Laurence Patrice speaks at the naming ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Do Huu Vi Square is located at the intersection between Versailles Avenue and Quai Louis-Blériot, 16th arrondissement, overlooking the Radio France headquarters and the Grenelle Bridge.
Mr. Do Huu Vi (1883-1916) was a Vietnamese national, who was one of the first pilots of the French army. Although Do Huu Vi was Vietnamese, he made his career in the French air force and died in the Somme Bay during World War I.

He was honored by France as one of more than 300 people of overseas origin and the only Asian-origin person to be included in the exhibition “Portraits de France” at the “Musée de l'Homme in Paris” at the beginning of the year.

Source: VNA - Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more