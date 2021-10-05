Oxfam, foreign embassies support pandemic-hit migrant workers in HCMC

Workers at a garment factory in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

In the next three months, over 700 disadvantaged and vulnerable workers, especially women in worst-hit districts of the southern hub, will receive VND1.5 million in cash each to help them buy necessities like food and medicine.

Oxfam’s partners, namely the Disability Research and Capacity Development (DRD) and the Centre for Social Work – Community Development Research and Consultancy (SDRC) will closely join hands with organizations and local authorities to hand over the aid to the beneficiaries.

The aid package was built based on an evaluation of Covid-19 impacts on migrant workers in HCMC compiled by Oxfam and its two partners in August.

Chargé d'Affaires of the New Zealand Embassy Joseph Mayhew affirmed that the aid package serves as proof of a close-knit partnership between New Zealand and Vietnam.

More than 3,000 women across Vietnam affected by Covid-19 received support via the New Zealand Head of Mission Fund over the past year, he added.

Vanessa Di Giorgi from the Swiss Embassy said Switzerland always stands side by side with Vietnam to overcome the pandemic.

Switzerland had previously presented medical supplies worth US$5.5 million to support Vietnam's fight against Covid-19.

Vietnamplus