Overseas Buddhists hold ceremony for fallen heroes protecting islands, seas

The praying ceremony for martyrs dying to protect islands and seas in Vietnam, held in Vinh Nghiem Nürnberg Pagoda in Germany

In Nürnberg City of Germany, on April 10, 2022 (Hung Kings Death Anniversary), overseas monks, nuns, Buddhists gathered at Vinh Nghiem Nürnberg Pagoda to organize a praying ceremony for heroes and soldiers dying to protect the sovereignty of Vietnamese islands and seas in the Spratly Islands, the Paracel Islands, and Gac Ma Island.

Many Buddhists take part in the praying ceremony in Germany

In the sacred atmosphere, after a moment of silence to pay their respect to fallen soldiers, participants recalled Uncle Ho’s saying “The Hung Kings had established our nation, we as their descendants have to try our best to protect it.” That spirit was clearly displayed in the fight on Gac Ma Island on March 14, 1988.



Following that was the formal praying procedure for the dead, chaired by Venerable Thich Thong Dat, and participants offered candles to the heroic spirits.

Monks, nuns, and Buddhists in Germany pay their tribute to fallen soldiers in the Gac Ma Island event

President of the Franken Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Center in Nürnberg City Van Muoi stated that the overseas Vietnamese have never forgotten the courage of soldiers dying to protect the country, no matter how far they are now from their fatherland.



Agreeing with the view, Venerable Thich Thong Dat shared that all generations of overseas Vietnamese people will never forget their sacred fatherland. That is the reason for this ceremony on the anniversary of Hung Kings Death. Overseas Buddhists wholeheartedly prayed for the martyrs dying for the longevity of Vietnam, in hope of those heroes being able to feel the warmth of current Vietnamese individuals, both in the country and overseas.

Representative for the Vietnamese in Munich Dinh Van Hung expressed his strong emotion taking part in this sacred ceremony. This was also the feeling of others on that day. They felt the warmth and solidarity among the overseas when coming to Vinh Nghiem Nürnberg Pagoda, where Vietnamese cultural activities have always been carefully maintained via regular meaningful events for not only Buddhists but also other overseas Vietnamese.

The praying ceremony for Vietnamese martyrs, held in Dai An Honjo Pagoda in Japan

Sharing the same spirit of ‘When eating a fruit, think of the one who planted the tree’, on April 10, overseas Vietnamese in Japan held a praying ceremony in Dai An Honjo Pagoda for Vietnamese fallen soldiers in the fight on Gac Ma Island on March 14, 1988 and Vietnamese people dying in the Covid-19 pandemic, and the earthquakes, tsunamis in Japan.



Offering incense in remembrance and gratitude to those ‘forgetting themselves for the sake of the country and its people’, all monks, nuns, and Buddhists sincerely prayed for soul salvation.



Nun Thich Tam Tri, Head of the Vietnamese Buddhist Association in Japan, shared that the martyrs have sacrificed themselves for the country. Their bodies have been blended in the shape of each mountain and river in Vietnam, and they will forever live in the mind of Vietnamese citizens. Their deaths are the loss, yet also the pride of alive soldiers, who are determinedly protecting the sovereignty of the nation in each island, sea, and the mainland.

She expressed her wish for the soul salvation of those dying for the country, those killed in the pandemic. She also hoped that overseas Vietnamese people, Buddhists or not, can learn the virtues of love, compassion, harmony to help one another and contribute to the development of their fatherland.

Monks, nuns, and Buddhists in Japan offer incense to show their gratitude toward Vietnamese martyrs.

Monks, nuns, and Buddhists in Japan offer candles in the praying ceremony

By Manh Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong