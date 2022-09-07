Over VND8,365 billion approved for Dau Giay – Tan Phu expressway

Illustrative photo

The road has a design speed of 100km/h and a length of 60.1 kilometers. The project costs VND8,365 billion (US$355 million) with VND7,065 billion (US$300 million) which is provided by PPP investors. Construction is expected to be finished by 2025.



The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province will coordinate with the Ministry of Transport to carry out the project.



Dau Giay - Tan Phu expressway is part of Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway construction project, starting from the Km0+000 connecting with the National Highway 1 at the Km01829+500 at the end of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway in Xuan Thanh Commune, Dong Nai Province’s Thong Nhat District; and ending at the Km60+100 crossing the National Highway 20 at the Km69+400 in Tan Phu District’s Phu Trung Commune in Dong Nai.



The expressway will connect HCMC with Dong Nai and Lam Dong provinces. It is expected to promote the Nha Trang - Da Lat - HCMC tourism triangle.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh