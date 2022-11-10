  1. National

Over VND450 billion needed to support policy beneficiaries during Tet holidays

SGGP
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam delegated the Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs to submit a plan on offering Tet gifts to persons credited with revolutionary services on the 2023 Lunar New Year holiday to the President.
Over VND450 billion needed to support policy beneficiaries during Tet holidays ảnh 1 A Vietnamese Heroic Mother receives Tet gifts. (Photo: SGGP)
Under the plan, Tet gifts worth VND600,000 each will be offered to people serving the revolution between January 1 and August 1945; Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, Heroes of the People's Armed Forces, Heroes of Labor, wounded soldiers with an injury rate of 81 percent and over.
Individuals credited with revolutionary service, social policy beneficiaries, and wounded soldiers with an injury rate below 80 percent will receive Tet gifts worth VND300,000 each.
According to the Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs, it needs more than VND450 billion (US$18 million) to offer Tet gifts to 1.5 million people credited with revolutionary services.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

