Accordingly, the Prime Minister approved the investment of the first phase of the 53.7-kilometer-long Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway with a total investment of around VND17,837 billion (US$781 million).Regarding the project, the Ministry of Transport proposed to divide the project into three supplement ones, including the third supplement project at Km34+200 – Km53+700 with a total length of 19.5 kilometers in Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province which would have a total investment of VND5,190 billion (US$227 million), of which the site clearance would account for around VND1,333 billion (US$58.3 million).
Over US$29 mln to be spent for site clearance of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway
The sixth session of the seventh tenure of the People’s Council of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province was organized yesterday to discuss the key resolutions, including a resolution of guaranteeing the allocation balance of VND670 billion (US$29.3 million) from the local medium-term public investment plan in the period of 2021 – 2025 to implement the site clearance serving for third supplement project of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.