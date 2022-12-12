Over US$288 mln component project of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway approved

The project has its starting point at kilometer No.16 connecting with the ending point of the first component project at the intersection of Long Thanh District with HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay expressway in Long An Commune, Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province.The project is designed with a speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The project’s starting point shall be from Tan Hiep intersection with its scale of five lanes and when the project is completely finished, there will be eight lanes.
The section from the Tan Hiep intersection to the ending point is designed with four lanes in the first period and six lanes when the project is fully completed.
As for sections in the intersections of Long Thanh and Tan Hiep, they will be entirely invested with six lanes and the airport intersection with eight lanes in the first period.
According to the calculation of the Ministry of Transport, the total investment of the second component project of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway shall cost VND6,852 billion (US$288 million) from the state budget.
Of which, the site clearance cost will be VND2,179 billion (nearly US$92 million) and the construction cost shall be VND3,871 billion (US$163 million) and so on. It is expected that the project will be put into exploitation in 2026.
The Project 85 Management Board was assigned as the main investor of the second component project of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway in the first period, thereby, the unit is responsible for appraising, approving the design and selecting the contractors to implement the project and so on.
Previously, in June of 2022, the National Assembly approved a resolution on the investment policy for Bien Hoa – Vung Tau expressway in the first period. Accordingly, the project has a total length of around 53.7 kilometers which is divided into three component projects under public investment form.
The whole project investment will be VND17,837 billion (US$751 million) from the Central budget, VND2,600 billion (US$109 million) from the budget of Dong Nai Province and VND670 billion (US$28 million) from the budget of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.
The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province is authorized to invest in the first component project while the Ministry of Transport and the People’s Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provinces are authorized to invest in the second and third component projects, respectively.