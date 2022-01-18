  1. National

Over US$209 mln to be invested in My An- Cao Lanh expressway project

The Ministry of Transport yesterday issued a decision to assign the My Thuan Project Management Board as the investor implementing the feasibility study report of the 26-kilometer-long My An - Cao Lanh expressway construction and investment project for the first phase. 
Total investment capital for the project is estimated at around VND4,770 billion (US$209 million), including over VND3,677 billion (US$161 million) from ODA loan of the Economic Development Cooperation Fund of Korea and more than VND1,093 billion (US$47.9 million) from the reciprocal capital.

The project contributes to gradually completing the road traffic network connecting the Mekong Delta region, promoting socio-economic development and ensuring security and defense in the region in general and Long An and Dong Nai provinces in particular.

