Particularly, the Ministry of Finance will provide 6,346 tons of rice to support localities of Binh Dinh, Ha Giang, Dak Nong, Tuyen Quang, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, Quang Tri and Kon Tum on the Tet holiday.



The rest will be handed over provinces of Lang Son, Lai Chau, Dak Nong and Kon Tum for the between-crop period at the beginning of 2022 to solve hunger.





By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong