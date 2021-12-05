Over 4,880 tons of rice given to Covid-19-hit people in three provinces

Accordingly, northern Hoa Binh province will receive 54.78 tonnes, while central Ha Tinh province will get 229.47 tonnes, and the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang more than 4,596 tonnes.

The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to work together to implement the decision and submit reports on it.

Meanwhile, People’s Committees of beneficiary localities are requested to bear responsibility on the accuracy of relevant information they provide and deliver the rice aid to the right people in a timely manner./.