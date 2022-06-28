Over 400,000 employees confirm to receive rental house financial support

Implementing the Decision No. 08/2022/QD-TTG dated March 28, 2022 of the Prime Minister on the implementation of housing rental assistance policy for employees, over the passing time, the Vietnam Social Security Agency has been directed to concentrate on human resources, reforming administrative procedures, applying information technology to confirm soon cases being eligible to receive financial support for a rental house in the spirit of ensuring publicity, transparency and eligible beneficiaries.

As for employees who are working in enterprises, each eligible person will be received financial support of VND500,000 (US$21.5) a month with a maximum support period of three months. In 50 provinces and cities nationwide, the Vietnam Social Security Agency has confirmed 9,657 units with 397,588 workers, including 393,759 contracted workers being subject to mandatory social insurance to be received the financial support.Regarding people having just returned to the labor market who received monthly support of VND1 million ($43) a person in three consecutive months, the Vietnam Social Security Agency has confirmed 1,272 units with 9,603 employees, comprising 8,841 workers being subject to mandatory social insurance to be received the financial support.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong