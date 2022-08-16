Over 300 needy fishermen receive gifts, free medical examination

The medical workers provide free medical examination and medicine for people with difficult circumstances.
On the same day, Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province in collaboration with the Brigade 171 of Naval Region 2 and the Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Ba Ria- Vung Tau hosted a program to propagandize and promulgate the law on the sea and islands as well as the prevention from illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.On this occasion, the delegation gave life jackets, antiseptic liquid and 50 gifts to students whose parents are fishermen with difficult circumstances in the locality.