Over 21,000 train tickets for Tet holiday sold

Passengers can buy tickets online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, and giare.vetau.vn or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, mobile apps such as Momo, Vimo, Viettelpay, mobile apps or via hotline of 19001520 and so on.

According to the plan, the Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will exploit 356 trains, serving 176,046 seats. Each customer can book and buy maximum ten tickets for the departure and the vice versa.During the peak time of coming Tet holiday, the HCMC-Hanoi route shall be operated in advance of Tet holiday from January 9 to January 21 and the vice versa will be performed after Tet holiday from January 21 to February 5.

By Thanh Hai, Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong