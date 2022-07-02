At the launching ceremony of the exam assistance program, "Tiep suc mua thi"

This year’s campaign attracted more than 18,000 students who are divided into 16 groups offering assistance to candidates at 158 exam sites, such as providing candidates with information related to the exam, resolving emergencies, ensuring security and helping regulate traffic near testing locations during the national high school examination period from July 6-9, Director of the Student Assistance Center in HCMC, Le Xuan Dung said.



The exam assistance program has two phases running from May to July. In the first stage, volunteers offered health care and helped students study online and prepare for the upcoming examination.



The program will also hand over 60 scholarships worth VND 2 million each and gifts to disadvantaged students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 18,000 volunteers take part in exam assistance program. The city's artists attend the launching ceremony to support the exam assistance program.

