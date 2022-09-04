  1. National

Over 16 tons of ocean trash on Vung Tau beach cleaned up

SGGP
In two days of September 2 and 3, Vung Tau Urban Construction and Environmental Service Company mobilized its 50 staff to clean up and destroy more than 16 tons of ocean trash washed up on the shore of Vung Tau City.
On the morning of September 2, more than 500-meter-long garbage stuck on Bai Truoc (Front Beach), Vung Tau City which was mostly water hyacinth, plastic bags and pieces of rotten tree were collected.

According to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporter, at around 9 a.m. on the following day, the beach of Bai Truoc was clear for people and tourists to bathe in the seaside.

By Nong Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more