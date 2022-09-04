Over 16 tons of ocean trash on Vung Tau beach cleaned up

On the morning of September 2, more than 500-meter-long garbage stuck on Bai Truoc (Front Beach), Vung Tau City which was mostly water hyacinth, plastic bags and pieces of rotten tree were collected.
According to the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporter, at around 9 a.m. on the following day, the beach of Bai Truoc was clear for people and tourists to bathe in the seaside.
