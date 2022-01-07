  1. National

Over 1.4 mln people out of work due to Covid-19 pandemic

SGGP

According to the General Statistics Office, the unemployment rate in 2021 was higher than the previous year, of which this proportion in the urban areas exceeded four percent.
Over 1.4 mln people out of work due to Covid-19 pandemic ảnh 1 Illustrative photo (SGGP/Gia Nhi)
Accordingly, the labor market in 2021 faced obstacles and difficulties compared with 2020 due to prolonged the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The number of affected laborers was mainly in the countryside, especially in the field of service. The number of employed people in the working-age group in 2021 reached over 1.4 million, increasing 203,700 ones over 2020.
The unemployment rate among people in the working-age group was 3.22 percent, an increase of 0.54 percent over last year. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate of the youth aged from 15 to 24 years was 8.48 percent, surging 0.52 percent over 2020.
The data were reported at a press conference on the employment status in the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday.

 

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Huyen Huong

