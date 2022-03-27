Outstanding young Vietnamese in 2021 honored

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) presents award to Doctor Do Doan Bach.

The award honored young people who have excellent performance in various areas of learning, scientific research, startup, sports, culture and arts, security and order.



At the award ceremony, Miss Grand International 2021 Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien, one of the ten winners of the 2021 Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award shared her dream of reaching out to the world and the Miss Grand journey. Everyone has a dream that not only brings value to themselves but also brings great value to the community, she said.

At the award ceremony, Doctor Do Doan Bach of Bach Mai Hospital was so touched to meet again a severe Covid-19 patient who was rescued by him and his colleagues during days in the fight against pandemic in HCMC.

Doctor Do Doan Bach is one of the founders of the “Companion Physicians” network that supported 150,000 Covid-19 patients, implemented 450,000 successful calls specializing in receiving and answering the questions about the Covid-19 situation, found 1,415 patients at the highest risk of serious illness from Covid-19 and transferred them to hospitals.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the award ceremony.

In the category of security and order, Captain Le Xuan Nam was honored for his outstanding contribution to the cracking down on large-scale illicit drug rings.

Addressing the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc acknowledged achievements and contributions of outstanding young Vietnamese and promising young talents to the country and community. He hoped that the exemplary young people will constantly study and practice to be role models for other youths.

Ten winners of the 2021 Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award include Nguyen Le Thao Anh, Nguyen Trong Hieu, Luu Duc Phong, Ho Xuan Vinh, Vu Gia Luyen, Nguyen Tien Duy, Le Xuan Nam, Nguyen Huy Hoang, Do Doan Bach and Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien.

Nine promising young talents in 2021 are Dong Ngoc Ha, Dao Viet Hang, Truong Thanh Tung, Nguyen Thanh Trung, Luong Van Loi, Vu Ngoc Quynh, Ho Van Y, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Ha and Nguyen Nguyen Le.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh