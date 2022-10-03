Outstanding farmers to join trip learning about smart-farming models in Israel

At the press conference of the “Pride of Vietnamese Farmers" program

The program aims to give Vietnamese farmers an opportunity to learn about the world's latest technological advancements in agriculture.



Speaking at a press conference on the “Pride of Vietnamese Farmers" program and related events that were held by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union in Hanoi on September 3, standing deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Pham Tien Nam said that this year has seen many important events, such as a dialogue between the Prime Minister and farmers nationwide in May, the 2022 National Farmers' Forum themed “Professional Farmers” in September, an award ceremony honoring 100 outstanding farmers in 2022 slated to be held in the coming time.

Standing deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Pham Tien Nam speaks at the event.

The “Pride of Vietnamese Farmers" program and a series of activities will take place on October 13-14 with the participation of Party and State leaders. Highlights of the program are an award ceremony honoring outstanding farmers in 2022, a meeting between National Assembly (NA)’s leaders and farmers, a visit to NA building and the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, a gala reviewing 10 years of the “Pride of Vietnamese Farmers" program, a launch of a special issue marking 10 years of the “Pride of Vietnamese Farmers" program, an exchange with outstanding farmers of Bac Giang Province.

Delegates attend the meeting.

The award ceremony honoring 100 outstanding farmers in 2022 is scheduled to be held at the Hanoi Opera House on October 14 and broadcast live by Vietnam Television.

The event is organized by the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union in coordination with the Central Propaganda and Education Commission, Party Central Committee's Economic Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Information and Communications and the State Bank of Vietnam.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh