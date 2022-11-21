One worker dies in labor accident at My Thuan 2 bridge construction site

The site of the labor accident

Previously, at night on November 19, at the construction site of pillar T15 under My Thuan 2 Bridge , while a male worker from the Northern province of Nam Dinh was installing reinforcement in the beam of block K1, he was hit by a 15-centimeter-long steel pipe falling from the construction site of the tower body, hitting the scaffolding system and the worker.

The victim was promptly taken to Vinh Long General Hospital but he passed away due to an extremely serious wound.After the incident, the contractor noticed the local police agency to handle the situation as regulated. The representative of the main investor had also supported his family to cover the burial observances.

By Phan Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong