One more flight of Vietnam bringing home citizens from Ukraine licensed

Particularly, the flight will depart from Noi Bai international airport at 9:30 a.m. on March 10 and from Bucharest airport in Romania at 7:55 p.m. (local time) on the same day on the vice versa side. It is expected to land at Noi Bai international airport at 4:35 p.m. on March 10.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport have supported to accelerate licensing procedures for the special flight.
Previously, Vietnam Airlines' first flight carrying Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine home had arrived safely at Noi Bai international airport in the afternoon of March 8. After that, a repatriation flight of Bamboo Airway bringing Vietnamese home from Warsaw airport in Poland had landed at Noi Bai airport at noon on March 9.
