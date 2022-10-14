North-South expressway project’s eastern section asked to be started in December

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh chairs a meeting on the progress of the eastern section of the North-South expressway project in the 2021-2025 period. (Photo: TTXVN)



The localities that the North-South expressway runs through affirmed that they would hand over 70 percent of land for the project in November to help the work be kicked off in December.

The Ministry of Transport said that it handed over the capital plan of more than VND7,170 billion (US$295 million) to provinces. Therefore, site clearance has to definitely be completed, avoiding any delay due to lack of money.

In his concluding speech, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh emphasized provinces have basically finished measurement in the fieldwork with a total land handed over to the project of more than 6,300 hectares. Five provinces approved compensation plans and paid compensation to affected households while seven localities have not approved compensation plans yet. Disbursement of investment capital for site clearance was estimated at over VND408 billion.

He asked provinces to hand over 70 percent of land for the project before November 20, approve site clearance plans before October, speed up and complete the selection of investors in November. The Ministry of Transport must coordinate with localities to build a kick-off plan in December.





By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh