North-South expressway project must reach progress with 361km in 2022

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh emphasized that the progress of the entire project and sub-projects must be completed with set goal of 654 kilometers by 2024 as scheduled. Of which, 361-kilometer expressway must be completed in 2022 with four expressway projects of Mai Son - National Highway No.45, Cam Lo - La Son, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay which will be inaugurated.If the contractors do not comply with the schedule, they must be replaced to ensure the project process. In case the project management boards do not propose solutions to compensate for the progress and reach the set goals, they must take full responsibility for the problem to the Minister of Transport.
The second phase of the Eastern North-South expressway construction project has a total length of around 729 kilometers spanning 12 provinces and cities with three sections, including Ha Tinh-Quang Tri (267km), Quang Ngai - Nha Trang (353km) and Can Tho - Ca Mau (109km). Its investment capital is estimated at VND146.99 trillion (US$6.4 billion) which will be implemented under the form of public investment with 12 component projects. It is expected to be completed in 2025 and put into operation from 2026.