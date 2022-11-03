North-South expressway project falls behind schedule due to compensation plan

Hoa Long resettlement area in Ba Ria City is under construction to support households affected by the first phase of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project. (Photo: Nong Ngan)



The ministry informed that the preparation progress for investment into the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway is also delayed. According to the plan, the component projects under the first phase of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway project must complete the necessary procedures for approval of the feasibility study report before November 20.

Additionally, the MoT urged the provincial People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa and Phu Yen to promulgate compensation upon the land and crop recovered by the State, accelerate the counting, make plans for compensation and resettlement support, build resettlement areas and relocate technical infrastructure and so on.However, the project has not been approved yet for the environmental impact assessment report, and has not submitted the feasibility study reports of component projects. Therefore, the MoT asked the People’s Committees of Dong Nai and Ba Ria- Vung Tau provinces to direct investors of the sub-projects to speed up the progress of the project's implementation.