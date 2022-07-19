Northern region sets new record high in power consumption

According to statistics of the National Load Dispatch Center at noon of July 18, the electricity consumption in the Northern region set a new record high of 22,800MW, higher than around 4,200MW over the same period last year, equaling 22.6 percent and higher than 500MW over the recent record on June 21 of 2022.

In the context of high demand for power usage in the Northern region due to recent severe hot weather, some power stations are struggling with difficulties and thermal power units being in trouble, including Cam Pha, Thang Long, Quang Ninh, Ninh Binh, Mong Duong 2 with the total non-generating capacity equivalent to about 1,555MW.In addition, long-lasting severe hot weather may trigger partial problems in the power grid due to overloaded operations in different places.In order to limit the risks of arising partial problems of power grid along with the explosion in households and balance between the supply and demand on power, EVN proposed people, offices, agencies, and production units to safely and effectively use power, especially on peak time from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and avoid using large-capacity electrical equipment at the same time.

