Non-stop toll collection piloted on certain expressways nationwide



Accordingly, the Transport Ministry and the People’s Committee of corresponding provinces must direct investors of Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects as well as toll collection service providers, especially those under the management of Vietnam Expressway Development Investment Corporation(VEC), to finish installing necessary equipment for the non-stop toll collection service on expressways in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest.

All existing problems related to equipment operation must be thoroughly addressed to create convenience for users.

Meanwhile, there must be propaganda campaigns to instruct vehicle owners and drivers moving on expressways with this service to use this service via a card stuck on the front of the vehicle.

Service providers are asked to diversify payment methods for users to ensure that in June 2022, at least 90 percent of vehicles transporting on these expressways owning this card to pass non-stop toll collection stations.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh also assigned the Transport Ministry to select suitable expressways in each region of Vietnam to pilot this toll collection service for any eligible vehicles after at least 3 months propagandizing about it. The traffic flow should be reorganized to minimize potential negative effects on normal operation of those expressways and maintain legal benefits of investors.

The Ministry of Public Security is directed to cooperate with BOT investors, toll collection service providers to strengthen traffic regulation and strictly fine ineligible vehicles entering the lane for non-stop toll collection.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Vien Hong