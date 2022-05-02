Non-stop construction on My Thuan 2 Bridge construction site

Construction of My Thuan 2 Bridge at night. (Photo: SGGP)

The Project Management Unit 7 (PMU7) under the Ministry of Transport, on May 2, said that even though it was a holiday, hundreds of officials, engineers, and workers still stayed at the construction site all day and night. The non-stop construction shows high spirit and determination to ensure the progress of this important project.



According to the PMU7, the progress of the My Thuan 2 Bridge project is still well-controlled, ahead of the construction schedule. Construction packages XL01 and XL02 in Tien Giang Province are expected to be finished in December 2022.



Package XL03A was accomplished at the end of last year. Package XL04 in Vinh Long Province is expected to be completed in September 2022.



Currently, the construction item being focused on is the body of the two main towers, T15 and T16, of package XL03B. Contractors have constructed nine out of 33 segments of each main bridge pier.



Although it is the holiday, many engineers and workers are still working day and night on the construction site of My Thuan 2 Bridge. (Photo: SGGP)



These construction packages meet the progress requirements and are ahead of the construction schedule. However, the most difficult thing is that up to now, Vinh Long Province still has not announced the price index for 2021 to serve as a basis for making price adjustment documents for local construction packages. Meanwhile, the prices of building materials have continuously increased, causing contractors to face many difficulties in the construction process. From the 10th segment to the 33rd segment, the average construction progress is about 10.5 days per precast segment. It is expected to complete the entire bridge piers in December 2022.These construction packages meet the progress requirements and are ahead of the construction schedule. However, the most difficult thing is that up to now, Vinh Long Province still has not announced the price index for 2021 to serve as a basis for making price adjustment documents for local construction packages. Meanwhile, the prices of building materials have continuously increased, causing contractors to face many difficulties in the construction process.



Non-stop construction on My Thuan 2 Bridge construction site. (Photo: SGGP)



The length of the whole project is about 6.61 kilometers. The main bridge is 1.9 kilometers long; the approach roadways and bridges on the route are 4,704 kilometers long. Total investment is more than VND5 trillion (US$216.46 million). The project started in early 2020 and is expected to be done in 2023. The construction project of the My Thuan 2 Bridge and the approach roadway has the starting point connecting with the Trung Luong - My Thuan Expressway project in Tien Giang Province and the ending point connecting to the My Thuan - Can Tho Highway project.The length of the whole project is about 6.61 kilometers. The main bridge is 1.9 kilometers long; the approach roadways and bridges on the route are 4,704 kilometers long. Total investment is more than VND5 trillion (US$216.46 million). The project started in early 2020 and is expected to be done in 2023.

By Quoc An – Translated by Gia Bao