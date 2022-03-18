No Vietnamese reported dead or injured in Japan earthquake

A house is destroyed after an earthquake occurs in Kunimi town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, on March 17, 2022. (Photo: Kyodo/ VNA)



The earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture at a depth of some 57km just before midnight (local time). Though it was quite powerful, it did not cause major damage to the region as local authorities and people have learnt a lesson from the 2011 quake-tsunami disaster, said Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in Fukushima Ngo Le Thuy Trang.

It reminded of the historic earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, Trang said. “My house was shaken so strongly and many things were broken. I ran out of my house immediately,” she said.

Fukushima authorities have contacted the association to learn about how the quake affected Vietnamese people here and provide instructions for seeking shelters.

The association has been collecting information about the Vietnamese expats, particularly students and trainees, and in case of need, will donate food to affected people.

VNA