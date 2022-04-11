No price hike on power bill in 2022: EVN

There will be no increase in electricity prices from now until the end of the year, Mr. Anh revealed that the company has taken a pledge to the Prime Minister that energy bills will not increase in 2022.



According to the leader of Vietnam’s state-run utility EVN, it and the Ministry of Industry and Trade will balance power sources appropriately by saving costs to stabilize electricity prices despite the company’s declining profitability to ensure socio-economic development, especially in the recovery period from the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, EVN said, the situation will be difficult in the following years if input fuel prices still increase. At that time, the Government and ministries and agencies need to calculate to have a solution to ensure the interests of businesses and people as well as how to keep electricity prices at a reasonable level for the country’s growth.

The last increase in the retail price of electricity was on March 20, 2019, with an average increase of 8.36 percent, at VND 1,864.44 per kWh.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan