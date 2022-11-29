Ninth National Buddhist Congress wraps up

Overview of 9th National Buddhist Congress (Photo: VNA)



The congress called on monks, nuns, and followers at home and abroad to practice the Buddha's teachings and uphold the slogan of "Discipline - Responsibility - Solidarity - Development" to join hands in building the VBS which grows stronger in the hearts of the nation.

They were also encouraged to actively participate in patriotic emulation movements, Buddhist activities for the sake of the country, the people and the religion; closely coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations in the political system to build the great national solidarity bloc; and strongly respond to action programs to protect the environment and adapt to climate change.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang honoured as the VBS Patriarch. (Photo: VNA)



The congress honoured Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang as the VBS Patriarch, while Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon was voted to continue his Chairmanship of the VBS's Executive Council for the 2022 – 2027 term.

Participants discussed the implementation of 12 targets and programmes, focusing on tightening the Sangha's rules in line with the implementation of responsibilities of Buddhist dignitaries and followers.

The success of the 9th National Buddhist Congress opens a new path for the growth and development of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in its more-than-40-year journey of accompanying the country, affirmed Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Permanent Vice Chairman of the VBS's Executive Council.

VNA