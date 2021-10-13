Nine days off for 2022 Lunar New Year holiday proposed

Following the proposal, officials, civil servants and employees are able to enjoy a 9-day Tet break, including five days of official rest and a four-day weekly break, beginning from January 29 to February 6, 2022 (on the 27th day of the last month- the sixth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Currently, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs is collecting feedback from 16 agencies and ministries.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong