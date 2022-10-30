Nghe An organizes ceremony marking 54th anniversary of Truong Bon victory

At the ceremony (Photo: TTXVN)

Attending the event was Chief of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army, General Luong Cuong and Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia.





According to the organizers, the provincial People’s Committee and the Nhan Dan (People)’s Newspaper, the event aims to give a deep knowledge of the glorious history and honor the service, sacrifices and dedication of heroic martyrs , Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, heroes of the People's armed forces, wounded soldiers and war veterans who served during the war.

Nearly 3,000 bombs were dropped on the Truong Bon historical site located in My Son Ward, Do Luong District, between June and October 1968, during the anti-American War (1954-1975). It was dangerous to use roads throughout Truong Bon to send soldiers from the North to the South for reinforcement.

A group of 14 members of the Volunteer Youth Force was established to fill bomb craters alongside the roads and guide trucks across the danger zone. In the early morning on October 31, 1968, 13 youth volunteers were killed in a bomb attack when they were filling bomb craters.

By Duy Cuong, Nguyen Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh