Newly-launched hotlines on traffic violations to serve during National Holiday

Transport businesses are ready to serve people during the National Holiday.
Accordingly, the hotlines will receive reflections of people related to the violations in the road transport sector including vehicles carrying passengers with exceeding capacity, increasing tickets price, cramming and pinching passengers, traveling in wrong lanes, improperly picking up and dropping off passengers, causing congestions and other violations.People can directly contact the Traffic Police Department via phone numbers 0995.67.67.67 or 069.2342608 to reflect.
Regarding reflections on overloaded stations, bus stations; ticket selling, improper ticket price surging and wrong lane traveling, people can call the Traffic Department under the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam via 0876669855.
Concerning inadequacy in traffic management, roads, traffic lights, overloaded vehicles and traffic congestion on expressways and national highways, people can call the Traffic Safety Department under the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam via mobile phone at 0916 608085.
For reflections on giving information on railway, people can call Vietnam Railways Department via number 0865367565. Regarding reflection and information related to the aviation sector, people can make a phone call to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam via the number 0916 562 119.
In addition, to reflect and receive answers concerning waterways, people can call Vietnam Inland Waterways Administration and Vietnam Maritime Administration via numbers 0942 107 474 and 0914 689 576, respectively.
To reflect traffic safety and order, accidents, people can contact the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee via number 081 9115911.
The National Traffic Safety Committee also required the localities to widely provide hotlines to people to promptly reflect the inadequacies of traffic safety under the authorization of localities.
Besides, the agency also encouraged people to provide entire information including time, venues, vehicle license plates, flight number, boat number, violations or matters causing traffic disorder; use text messages to ensure accuracy, convenience and safety.