New Zealand exporters present fruits to unlucky Vietnamese children, women

New Zealand Consul General Joe Nelson presents fruits to disadvantaged people in Maison Chance (Photo: VNA)

Consul General Joe Nelson, who is also Trade Commissioner at New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said that chronic malnutrition remains a major concern for disadvantaged children and adults.

The donation of fresh fruit this time aims to contribute to improving nutrition for children and women who are living and working at many charities in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, including Operation Smile, Support Centre for Inclusive Education Development, Blue Dragon Children's Foundation, and Maison Chance.

According to the diplomat, New Zealand enterprises want to not only sell their products but also show their social responsibility in Vietnam, and hope that the fresh fruits will bring about joy for unlucky children and women.

Earlier, the country’s fruit exporters also presented apples and kiwis to medical staffs and patients in many hospitals during the Covid-19 peak.

VNA