New policies on Covid-19 fight needed: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)



Chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Hanoi, the PM stressed that vaccination remains a strategic solution in the pandemic combat.

Vigilance should be maintained to prevent pandemic resurgence, he said, urging the harmonious implementation of solutions regarding social welfare, and social safety and order, as well as the program on socio-economic recovery and development, and the Covid-19 prevention and control program.

The PM asked ministries, agencies and localities to continue keeping a close watch on the pandemic situation, especially the appearance of new variants, and review the materialisation of relevant documents.

He urged the steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control at the provincial level to carry forward their role in accelerating vaccination, preparing drugs, medical equipment and human resources for the fight, and the research and production of vaccines, biological products, medicines and medical equipment.

Obstacles relating to mechanisms, policies and procedures, especially administrative procedures in pandemic prevention and control, and socio-economic recovery and development, should be removed, Chinh emphasised.

The PM asked press agencies to work harder to reflect Vietnam’s performance in pandemic containment, and socio-economic recovery and development.

He said along with the Covid-19 fight, the Ministry of Health and other ministries, agencies and localities need to pay attention to the expanded immunisation programme and step up efforts to combat other diseases like dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth and monkeypox.

The Ministry of Health reported that Vietnam has recorded more than 11.5 million Covid-19 cases so far, of whom over 10.6 have recovered. The death toll reached some 43,000.

In October alone, the country detected 24,283 cases, down 64,8 percent from the previous month, with 15 deaths, down 16 cases.

As of November 2, the total number of doses of Covid-19 vaccines injected was over 262 million.

