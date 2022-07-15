New Deputy Secretary of Hanoi Party Committee assigned

Tran Sy Thanh is assigned as Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

Decision No. 567/QD-TW, dated July 14, 2022, said Thanh, a member of the Party Central Committee, will be introduced to the municipal People’s Council to be elected as Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee.



On behalf of the Politburo, Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, handed over the decision to Thanh on the day.



In his remarks, Thuong said the Politburo believed that Thanh, with his experience and knowledge, will make tireless efforts to complete his tasks to earn the confidence and expectations of the people.



For his part, Thanh said he is well aware of his tasks and pledged to work hard to fulfill them.







VNA