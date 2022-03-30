Nearly US$4 bln to be spent on two Southern railway projects

The Government Office has just sent an official letter conveying the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on requiring the Ministry of Transport to unify with the localities of Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ho Chi Minh City and relevant ministries about the investment plan of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway project and Thu Thiem – Long Thanh International Airport light railway project, ensuring compliance with the plan and following the law.Regarding the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh International Airport light railway project, its starting point will be from Thu Thiem Station, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City and the ending point shall be in Long Thanh International Airport, with a total length of around 38 kilometers.
According to the initial calculation, the project’s total investment would reach around VND40,500 billion (nearly US$1.8 billion). Besides, the some 84-kilometer-long Bien Hoa – Vung Tau railway project will span from Trang Bom Station to Cai Mep – Thi Vai International Port which would be expected to reach an investment of over VND50,000 billion (nearly US$2.2 billion).